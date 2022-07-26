International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,901,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $72.58 and a one year high of $183.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average is $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

