Optas LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.90.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $258.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

