Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its FY22 guidance at $3.20-3.40 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $15,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,400,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 512.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 350,449 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 302.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 82,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also

