Turning Point Brands (TPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 45.02%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPB opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPB shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 154.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

