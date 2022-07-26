Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. On average, analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 680.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 161.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

