Sleep Number (SNBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Sleep Number to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number Price Performance

SNBR opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $105.98.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

Sleep Number Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 414.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sleep Number by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sleep Number by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.