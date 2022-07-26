Sleep Number (SNBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Sleep Number to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SNBR opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $105.98.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.
