Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $219.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 40.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 108,985 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 39.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,886,000 after purchasing an additional 88,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.35.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

