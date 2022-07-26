QuantumScape (QS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect QuantumScape to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect QuantumScape to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of QS opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 7.47. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $3,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,528.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $3,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,528.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $348,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,714.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 855,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,135 over the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.