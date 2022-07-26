Universal Logistics (ULH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $523.86 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Price Performance

ULH opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal Logistics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.