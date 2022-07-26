SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $638.00 Price Target at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $789.00 to $638.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $582.34.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $391.16 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $355.37 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

