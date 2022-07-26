Valley National Bancorp (VLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VLY opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

