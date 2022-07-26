Skyline Champion (SKY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

