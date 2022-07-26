Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.4% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.