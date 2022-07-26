Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.69.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Down 0.1 %

SNAP opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. Snap has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,938,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 370,386 shares of company stock worth $7,844,356 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.