Visteon (VC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Visteon to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Visteon to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VC stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VC. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visteon from $131.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 47.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at $624,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

