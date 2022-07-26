CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,050 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALK opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

