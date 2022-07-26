Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

