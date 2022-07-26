Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 428,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,510,000 after acquiring an additional 149,429 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IR opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

