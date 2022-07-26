The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $146,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 49.9% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 51,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DIS opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

