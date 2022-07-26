State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of TransUnion worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TRU opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.