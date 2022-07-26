State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.98 Million Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.86% of UMH Properties worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,918,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 204,343 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 481,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 134,193 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMH. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,115 shares of company stock worth $116,219. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

