State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,432 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.
Akamai Technologies stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
