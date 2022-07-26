State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 795 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $307.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.32 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.