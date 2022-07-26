NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush cut their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetApp Stock Down 0.1 %

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,742,219. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

