State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.08 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OMC opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

