State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,620 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Endava worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.35. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.21. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

