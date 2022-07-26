State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.98 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,225 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,367,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CFG opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

