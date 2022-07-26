State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,781 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Clorox worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.05 and its 200 day moving average is $146.78.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.75%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

