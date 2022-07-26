State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,137 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Garmin by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 13,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average is $110.82.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.