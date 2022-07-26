Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.19%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

