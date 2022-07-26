State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of FMC worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.46.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.