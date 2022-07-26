State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

