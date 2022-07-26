State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.14 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 208,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $406.23 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.71 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,430,827 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

