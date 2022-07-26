State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

CAH stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

