State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Incyte worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte Price Performance

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

