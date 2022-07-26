AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $113.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

