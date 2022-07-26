State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,015 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 474.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,068 shares of company stock worth $6,491,972 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

