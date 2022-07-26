SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

