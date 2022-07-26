State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,600 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,380,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.68 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Summit Insights started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

