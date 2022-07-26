State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,989 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

