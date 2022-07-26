LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.67.

LPLA stock opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.97 and a 52 week high of $220.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.