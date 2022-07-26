Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.84% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.63 million, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 204.65%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.