State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 555,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $235.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.90. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

