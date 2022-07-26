State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 907,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.