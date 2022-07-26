State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,929 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.21. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

