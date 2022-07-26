State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119,545 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.43% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,918,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,108,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 143,536 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,056,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,999,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

AKR stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 189.48%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

