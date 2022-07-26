State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,374,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after buying an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $197.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

