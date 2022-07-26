FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172,734 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.04.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

