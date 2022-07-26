FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in JOANN by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 592,409 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in JOANN by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248,750 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JOANN by 40.4% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Loop Capital cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOANN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

JOANN Stock Up 2.7 %

JOAN stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a P/E ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 1.02. JOANN Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.04%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

