3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 47,322 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,702 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $119,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in 3D Systems by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 418,135 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.38. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DDD. StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,141 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,141 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim D. Kever bought 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

